Actions can make a life-or-death difference
On a recent shopping trip, my husband collapsed in full cardiac arrest.
Fortunately, he survived, but only due to the rapid actions of several individuals. We do not know the names of the customers and staff who came to his aid, but wish to acknowledge their efforts to save his life.
A fellow shopper saw my husband get wobbly and rushed to break his fall so his head did not hit the floor, saving him from a potential closed-head injury. Another customer immediately started cardiopulmonary-resuscitation while one of the staff called Emergency Medical Services. A total of three people in the store worked on my husband to revive him before EMS arrived. Two were medical personnel who happened to be shopping in the store.
My husband received a new heart valve and is back home. Because of the remarkable efforts of strangers, he survived. To the people who supported me while I was in distress, your kindness and prayers will never be forgotten. Thank you to the EMS personnel who treated and transported him to Munson and for later checking on his condition.
We will be eternally grateful to all who came to his aid.
Valerie Schilling
Traverse City
