A service to be proud of
The 2020 election was both the most challenging and rewarding of my career. The pandemic did not simply change how we interacted with voters, but how we were able to communicate with election inspectors, municipal clerks, elected leaders and the media. Some voters were reluctant to participate in in-person activities and chose to vote absentee, while others felt in person voting was an essential part of our democratic process.
For our part we were successful. Clerks and staff provided exceptional services to voters under trying circumstances. Election inspectors were well trained, polling places were safe and welcoming and our results verified and accurate. The good work of so many people ensured that this election, even though it looked and felt different, was still a success.
Regardless of the outcome, it is important to remember the hard work, sacrifice and goodwill that go into an election in our community. So much negative has been said about elections, we shouldn’t lose sight of how many of our friends and neighbors gave of themselves to deliver an essential service during a global pandemic. I am proud to have served alongside them and proud of the work we did on your behalf.
Bonnie Scheele
Grand Traverse County Clerk
Traverse City