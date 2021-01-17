Bergman no defender of voting rights
Congressman Bergman claims national security as his highest priority and claims to be a defender of voters' rights.
He claimed that concern for fair elections motivated his challenges to the 2020 presidential election in Michigan and other states. But he and nearly all his House Republican colleagues opposed the Voting Rights Advancement Act, a bill intended to block race-based and ethnicity-based voter suppression. The House passed that bill, but the Senate's Republican leadership let it die without a vote.
The courts had found no merit in vague allegations of election fraud, but Bergman and his Trump party persisted —with the effect of reinforcing dangerous hostility to our institutions of government. Even after that hostility had morphed into insurrection and the violent, deadly, invasion of the Capitol in an attempt to obstruct the lawful electoral business of Congress, he voted to challenge Pennsylvania's elections. By this time, legislatively, it was no more than nurturing of the grudge.
He claimed to deplore the violence. But he had joined in feeding the paranoia. He attached no meaning to an attack that threatened election results and our government. That's poor performance for a national-security advocate who says he cares about voters' rights.
Gerald S. Schatz, J.D.
Northport