Accessory dwelling units
So you think accessory dwelling units are a good idea? Be prepared for a shock as we experienced when a letter arrived from the City of Traverse City Assessor’s Office changing our address of 32 years to accommodate an accessory dwelling unit being built next door.
Despite the fact we are permanent full time residents, we are being forced to accommodate out of state non-resident owners and absorb the associated costs for the change of address. The shabby heavy-handed way this situation was handled with no warning is disrespectful and unacceptable.
I strongly urge everyone to contact their Michigan legislatures to vote no on Michigan Legislature — House Bill 4722. Residents be forewarned, don’t be surprised when a letter arrives in your mailbox, provided it arrives at the correct address.
Gerald Sapak
Traverse City
