Supporting the Rec millage
We are cooperative nonprofit managers of Historic Barns Park — a location for recreation, community engagement and events owned by the Recreational Authority of Traverse City and Garfield Township.
Our missions are enhanced by our partnership with the Rec Authority. Thousands of residents and visitors come here to enjoy the flowering plants, pollinator species, fresh produce and wonderful people found within this important landscape and Hickory Meadows. We support the expansion of protected wildlands made accessible to the public.
We trust the Recreational Authority and we support the operating millage before voters of Traverse City and Garfield Township.
Sarna Salzman, SEEDS Ecology and Education Centers
Karen Schmidt, The Botanic Garden at Historic Barns Park
Zach Millican, TC Community Garden
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.