Supporting the Rec millage

We are cooperative nonprofit managers of Historic Barns Park — a location for recreation, community engagement and events owned by the Recreational Authority of Traverse City and Garfield Township.

Our missions are enhanced by our partnership with the Rec Authority. Thousands of residents and visitors come here to enjoy the flowering plants, pollinator species, fresh produce and wonderful people found within this important landscape and Hickory Meadows. We support the expansion of protected wildlands made accessible to the public.

We trust the Recreational Authority and we support the operating millage before voters of Traverse City and Garfield Township.

Sarna Salzman, SEEDS Ecology and Education Centers

Karen Schmidt, The Botanic Garden at Historic Barns Park

Zach Millican, TC Community Garden

Traverse City

