Supporting Biden
As we consider our votes for the presidency, we should examine the character of the candidates. In Joe Biden, we have a thoughtful, serious, compassionate, intelligent and experienced leader who hopes to unite and protect our people. In President Donald Trump, we see an unpredictable, name-calling, self-centered man who loves dividing and causing hatred between “blue” and “red” states.
Biden trusts medical and military experts. He is loyal to and respects his wife and friends. Trump jumps from one unproven theory to another and one relationship to another, willing to throw someone under the bus. It's obvious Biden will help us regain stability and honor.
Joan Salisbury-Begeman
Boyne Falls
