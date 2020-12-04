The right decision on Line 5
Line 5 has endangered our state for decades. This aging, deteriorating pipeline run by the untrustworthy and foreign-owned Enbridge concerns coastal Michigan business owners like myself. Every day the pipeline remains in our waters is closer to an oil leak — a catastrophe that would destroy our waters and wreck our tourism economy in Leelanau County and throughout northern Michigan’s coastal communities.
Leaders in Michigan continue kicking the can down the road and avoid making decisions about the operating easement — even when residents encourage it.
Not Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Gov. Whitmer champions our Great Lakes for years and reaffirmed that commitment recently when she revoked the Line 5 easement. Thanks to her bold action, we are closer to removing Line 5 from the Straits of Mackinac for good.
As members of the Great Lakes Business Network, we join our fellow members in applauding the governor for taking this step. Her leadership and courage to hold Enbridge accountable for decades of mistrust and mistakes is admirable and shows she is a true ally for business and conservation.
We are proud of the steps Michigan is taking to remedy this threat and ensure our beautiful Great Lakes are available to enjoy for generations to come.
Chris and Heather Sack
Owners and cofounders of Great Lakes Tea and Spice
Glen Arbor