Curriculum isn't indoctrination
Thank God for our librarians. As a retired AP economics and government teacher and former debate coach of 25 years, I relied heavily on our building librarians when I was in K-12 public education.
Your article on “Inclusivity, not indoctrination” hit home in our pursuit of social studies curriculum and the teaching of history. We as teachers do not revise history; we teach history and allow our students to judge what impact the acquired knowledge will have on them.
This Critical Race Theory obsession that our right-wing friends like Rush Limbaugh and by our former president is another conspiracy theory to distract and divide us into partisan camps.
A Black leader representing the NAACP from Philadelphia, Mississippi (“Mississippi Burning”) said “It is important to remember, so we never go back again. We have been deliberate in teaching history. We are careful we don’t pass down the hate.”
Our students are smart enough to develop their own judgment about what they learn in class. I taught about the 3/5ths compromise and why that was involved with the Constitution. I never tried to indoctrinate them on whether it was right or wrong — I allowed them to be the judge on that issue.
Rich Ryan
Traverse City