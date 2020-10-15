Supporting Odgers for WSU board
Join me in voting for Susan Odgers for Wayne State University Board of Governors. I’ve known Susan since we were 14 and know she’s a gift to the planet. Her passion for education and social justice extends to all communities and identifications. She is WSU alumna; award-winning Northwestern Michigan College professor; Traverse City Human Rights Commission chair; Record-Eagle columnist; and Traverse Area District Library, BATA, Michigan Writers board member.
Susan communicates and advocates for civility and progress. She will serve WSU’s outreach aims superbly. University students’ interests will be front and center.
Diane Ruthenberg
Rochester
