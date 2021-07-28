Acknowledge past wrongs
In high school I was invited to be a part of a random selection of students from different ethnic backgrounds to discuss concerns among the student body. There was deep anger and pain among students of color about the lack of attention and honesty given to the reality of the founding of our nation and the racism they faced on a daily basis. As a white person who had been friends with these students since kindergarten, I felt attacked and couldn't understand why they were angry with me. I hadn't done anything to them personally.
How could we ever move forward if they couldn't let go of the past? But I was not acknowledging their past and how it impacted their present. To avoid my own discomfort, I shut them down and in so doing, I lost those friends. Avoiding the truth and ongoing impact of our American history did not lead to me remaining friends with my friends of color, it lead to a deeper divide that is still not healed.
You cannot heal and move forward until pain and wrongs have been acknowledged. The work to move forward is in the discomfort of our past.
Renee Russell
Traverse City