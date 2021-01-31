Compromise for the trees
Judge Power put a temporary hold on all tree removal and construction along the Boardman River for the FishPass. Without this action, 63 mature trees were to be cut and replaced by steel sheet walls and concrete.
FishPass construction will permanently change the north riverbank. Cutting the mature trees, which support the sloping south bank would destroy one of the last natural areas in the city — the historic Union Street Dam Park. We don't need concrete development like kayak businesses and amphitheaters. We need to preserve green space.
Traverse City currently does not have and clearly needs a professional certified arborist, urban forester or landscape architect with the scientific education and experience to lead us in this and other ongoing tree projects.
A compromise on the existing FishPass plans would be to include as many of the mature tree as possible into the park especially on the south riverbank. This would require scientific input, and open dialogue to settle concerns between all the stakeholders who love this city and the river that runs through it.
Mature trees decrease erosion and pollution, absorb CO2 and produce oxygen -- trees literally give us life. We need them and they need us.
Brenda Rusch
Traverse City