Biden criticism misplaced
Are you kidding me? Your recent “Editorial” regarding President Joe Biden's trip to this area really got me. You criticized him for not having a press conference and having to answer the same questions asked six different ways.
I thought it was refreshing that the president didn't make it about him. He didn't politicize it with attacks, lies and falsehoods. He didn’t commercialize it by selling all manner of political items with his likeness or name on them. He actually (with his own card, no less) bought local items. WOW! What a concept. Maybe he came here just to see some part of this vast country that he represents and is responsible for rather than a quick stop at a secure airport facility and getting no concept of the area he's in.
We live in a special, beautiful place and I'm impressed President Biden took the time to come here and see it. On the visit being underplayed, I think it was done in that way so he could enjoy the visit and not create a circus with him being the ringmaster. He could've just played golf.
Connie Rumbach
Cedar