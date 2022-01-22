Too many deaths
Pandemics come, pandemics go.
What will this one bring?
Too many deaths
Too many fights.
But, Hey! Let "freedom" ring!
We have our "rights," of that I'm sure.
Are we doing enough to promote the cure?
Too many deaths
Too many fights.
Take the time. Do what's right.
Protect your friends, your family,
From an enemy you cannot see.
Too many deaths
Too many fights.
Republican or Democrat, we all die the same.
It IS life or death.
It is NOT a game.
Wear the mask. Get the shot.
It's our best defense. It's what we've got.
Too many deaths
Too many fights.
Even, if your life you are willing to give,
Make it safer for others to live.
Too many fights.
Too many deaths.
800,000
and counting.
Connie Rumbach
Cedar