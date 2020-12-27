Do the right thing
On Jan. 6 the U.S. Congress will be taking part in an act that should be just a procedural formality. members of Congress will be confirming and accepting, into record, the results of our Nov. 3 election and the findings of the Electoral College.
You have taken an oath to protect and defend the Constitution, this country and its people. The eyes of the country and of the world will be watching to see if you believe in our democracy and the process that makes this country special. Safe and secure elections and a peaceful transfer of power.
Do not bow at the feet of a false idol. Stand up. Stand straight. Stand proud. Stay true to your oath. Continue to keep this act "just" a procedural formality.
Do the right thing.
Connie Rumbach
Cedar