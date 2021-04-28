Elections changes unwarranted
The proposed changes to Michigan’s election law are unnecessary. They don’t address the needs of the clerks who successfully run elections. They make mail-in voting more difficult and expensive. They show GOP legislators’ embarrassing ignorance of voting procedures.
As an election inspector, I know that mail-in voting is safe. The 2020 election has been repeatedly audited and recognized as one of the most accurate in years.
Bills under consideration by the Michigan Legislature make it harder to vote absentee. With identity theft a huge problem, license numbers and photos should not be in the mail. The Qualified Voter File already contains everyone’s name, address, and birth date. Voters need more opportunities to vote early over an extended time period.
Challengers could prevent inspectors from assisting voters or block us from election equipment. SB 276 would allow challengers filming ballot tabulation to get closer to voters at the tabulators than election inspectors could. Our already-difficult jobs require us to follow rules and procedures within a short timeframe.
Legislators should drop these proposed laws and then work as 2022 election inspectors in districts other than their own. They would learn election law and procedures and witness all that clerks and inspectors do to safeguard our elections.
JoEllen Rudolph
Petoskey