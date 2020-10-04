Mail-in voting is safe
Years of experience as an election inspector demonstrate that mail-in voting is totally safe.
Voters overwhelmingly passed “no reason” mail-in voting in 2018. Proposed bills make mail-in voting more secure and efficient. Ballots are not mailed to any registered voter until voter has requested and returned to voter’s local clerk their signed, dated application to request an absentee ballot.
SB 757 now law, expedites ballot tabulating by authorizing workers to open and process, not count, absentee ballots the day before election day. We ensure ballot envelopes are signed, dated, signatures and addresses match applications to vote and ballots received match ballots issued.
HB 5991 requires clerks to call mail-in voters when a ballot is not signed, dated, or signatures don’t match. Voters can correct their ballot or get a new one, protecting their right to vote. HB 5991 remains in House committee.
SB 756 allows poll workers to work in shifts, so errors due to fatigue are virtually eliminated. Courts have ruled that ballots postmarked by election day but received after can be counted. SB 756 passed in the Senate.
My poll worker colleagues, regardless of party, are dedicated to ensuring every voter’s ballot will be counted, and every invalid ballot eliminated.
JoEllen Rudolph
Petoskey
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.