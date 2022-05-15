Slipping further
The decision to get an abortion has to be one of the most difficult ones in a woman’s life. I cannot even imagine the anguish she must go through as she makes that decision. It is intensely personal, not the concern of any other person, judge, politician or political party.
Yet, here we are again. The SCOTUS and the GOP are ready to intrude into that very personal choice, believing that they know what is best for women. Those politicians have no idea what the woman has gone through, or the reasons why she is choosing abortion. And, in reality, it is none of their business.
Sadly, a woman is chastised for her unwanted pregnancy, yet no thought is given to the man who impregnated her. Shouldn’t men bear some consequence for their actions?
And then there are those who claim to be pro-life as they bomb clinics and threaten the lives of those who work there. And they do not seem to see the hypocrisy of their actions.
Our country seems to be slipping further and further into the vortex of intolerance and hatred. Let’s hope the tide will change direction before we reach the point of no return.
Roxanne Rowley
Manistee
