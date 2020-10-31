Most important election
Both sides say this is the most important election ever. Constant personal criticism isn't a meaningful basis for presidential selection. The opposing views and strategies are clear. Google "Biden Sanders unity manifesto." Joe Biden's issues: climate, criminal justice, fairer economy, education, health and immigration.
President Donald Trump's platform is seen in extending three years of presidential effort: strong economy, immigration, national defense, foreign policy, healthcare and education. Common issues with different solutions.
I'm no fan of being told how to vote. We must understand the difference between federal versus state and individual responsibility or free market capitalism versus socialism. Most important election? You decide the future.
Jim Rowlett
Traverse City
