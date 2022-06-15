Which crisis to address?
Climate change has been haunting us since the ‘70s and became a global political issue when the United Nations created the International Panel on Climate Change in 1988. Al Gore, active for 30 years, said we were "toast" in a decade. Dire projections have not materialized.
U. S. politics have accepted this “crisis,” even with declining scientific support. Our current political leadership is destroying the energy industry, one of the most fundamental building blocks of our economy.
The current crisis has become economic in the form of record inflation and economic decline at some point.
The good news is that we can fix it!
Our political leaders could, right now, declare and act to turn on a free market for energy in all forms from the big three (coal, oil, gas) including nuclear, wind, solar and creative energy developments.
Such a move would provide momentum that would result in lowering inflation and strengthening the economy.
For Climate Change faithful, take heart in the fact that it has not caught up to us in 50 years since it emerged.
Innovations in a free energy market will grow the world-wide standard of living and ensure stability in energy well into the future.
Jim Rowlett
Traverse City
