For those who favor nationalizing Christianity
Some want to nationalize Christianity – but exactly which branch of Christianity?
Originally, the Sabbath was on Saturday and was a day of rest. Would we require businesses to close on Saturday?
Would our churches have statues? Some believe that this is a violation of the Second Commandment.
Would priests wear liturgical vestments? Could they marry? Would we follow the pope? Some Christians consider the papacy to be the antichrist.
How about baptism – and when? At birth or reborn? How – water, oil, or blood? Where – church or river? By whom? How often? For what? What about communion? What, when, how, who?
Now, we are free to worship where, when and how we want. That is the very definition of religious freedom. And it is the separation of church and state which makes that possible.
Most Americans know the Crusades pitted Christians against Muslims. But there also have been wars between Catholics and Protestants – between people who accept Jesus Christ as their savior.
Is this what Jesus died for? No, his message was simple: “Love one another.”
But when a nationalized religion is involved, the devil is in the details.
Randall Rousselo
Roscommon
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.