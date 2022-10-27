So that’s it then? It’s over?
The conclusion of the Jan. 6 hearing left me wondering: Was it just another “dog and pony show” designed to sway public opinion and win votes for the Democrats?
Do they want justice or do they just crave power?
The fact that Democrats actually funded the campaigns of Republicans who are so “election deniers” in their primaries is telling. They thought these “bad guys” would be easier to beat in November.
Michigan’s U.S. Rep. Peter Meijer, R-3rd District, was one of just 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach the former president. He was a “good guy.” His reward: the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) spent more than $400,000 helping his Republican opponent John Gibbs, a reported “election denier” endorsed by Trump. With the Dems help, Gibbs won!
The DCCC support of candidates like Gibbs is shameful! Holding the Jan. 6 hearing publicly while privately supporting the “wrongdoers” is the ultimate act of hypocrisy.
One party is accused of committing potential crimes for political gain. Rather than prosecute, the other party tries to profit politically as well. It proves that, in politics, there is no right or wrong, no good guys or bad guys, just politicians who care more for themselves and their party than our country.
Randall Rousselo
Roscommon
Misinformation casts shadow over internet, broadcast media
A person’s word and handshake used to be all that was needed, in most cases, to know what someone wants or expects.
But, because of a U.S. Supreme Court decision, the Fairness Doctrine does not require broadcast media to provide an opposing view when a person or entity makes totally false or misleading statements about a controversial issue. Adding to the problem is the fact that dark money now swamps the airwaves with misinformation.
We should have learned by now that politicians will not apply guidelines of honesty to what they broadcast. Neither political party has any compunction about this. If there is any bit of truth in a statement, they are good with it — no matter how misleading.
As far as the internet and social media, for all the good provided, the spread of misinformation casts a shadow over it.
Freedom of speech is sacred in this country. Without honesty to go with it, we are not lifting our society up, but slowly tearing it down.
The next time you hear someone make a statement that does not sound right, ask them where they got their information and the facts it is based on.
David Coyne
Traverse City
Michigan’s like a Green Zone in Iraq
Consider these: Pipelines crossing the Straits of Mackinac; providing military assault vehicles and riot gear for police; expanding Soo Locks for larger ships; and doubling Camp Grayling, the largest U.S. cold-weather military training facility. All these are interconnected.
For more than a century, Michigan has been a military training and weapons manufacturing center. We built planes, bombs and tanks, practiced naval war exercises in Lake Michigan, and cold-weather training of soldiers here for the 1918 invasion of Russia.
Today, we have a premier maritime academy in Traverse City, a drone technology school and Coast Guard training, plus a rocket launch site under development in the Upper Peninsula.
Northern Michigan is like the “Green Zone” in Iraq — a heavily fortified safe zone for weapons training and wartime command and control.
When major developments here are green-lighted to benefit our masters of war, it will provide guaranteed access to unlimited oil and gas for ships, planes, rockets and tanks, with a pacified populace.
Sadly, this security from conventional warfare makes Michigan a priority target for nuclear war.
Peace, friend.
David Petrove
Interlochen
