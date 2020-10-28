Mother supports her son
My name is Marie Roth. I am asking for your support for my son John Roth as state representative for Grand Traverse County.
John and Karen decided, when they married, to locate in the county. They loved the beauty of the area and the opportunities available to them. John has been involved in organizations and events in the area supporting the residents. John and Karen have raised their daughters, who have attended the great area schools and graduated from Traverse City West Senior High School. John will always be truthful and work hard for the great people of the area.
Oh, did I mention that I am a Democrat, but would vote for John if I lived in the county — not because he is my son, but because he will always work hard for the residents of Grand Traverse County.
Marie Roth
Harrison
