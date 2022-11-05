Community would benefit with Ross
Having the honor of learning and working under Kama Ross meant witnessing firsthand the valuable expertise and care she offers our community every day.
As district forester, she was amazing at connecting with landowners and inspiring in them her same passion for stewarding the land. As her intern, every conversation we had was a learning opportunity that has served me well on both my path in the field of forestry – and in life.
I am confident that the community will benefit from electing Kama as county commissioner just as much as I have benefitted from having her as a mentor.
Mary Roth
Cedar
