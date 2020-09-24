Vote for science, the planet
I write as a physician in Traverse City regarding the imminent presidential election. This election rises above partisan issues of Republicans vs. Democrats.
The Scientific American has reported for 175 years on inspiring advances in science and technology and until now, has declined political endorsements. Why now? Because this election is about something more precious.
Our current president rejects science. This rejection damages the health of our people, further degrades the environment and jeopardizes the future of our children.
When you cast your vote, I hope you reflect on the importance of science in the worldwide pandemic and the health of all life on the planet.
Katherine Roth
Traverse City
