Zoning – and what the city commissioners should do about it
Despite widespread public outcry, Traverse City Mayor Richard Lewis has urged city commissioners to adopt the "Six Bullet Points" of zoning reform as recommended by the Planning Commission.
His reasoning? It would be unfair to pass on to a new commission the hard work of forming an ad hoc committee to review – and possibly amend – the proposals to reflect the values of our community and the character of our residential neighborhoods.
The proposed zoning changes will be introduced at the regular City Commission meeting on Monday, Sept. 18.
I urge mayoral candidates Amy Shamroe and Tom Mair and commission candidates Heather Shaw, Mary Mills, Jackie Anderson, Mitch Treadwell, Merek Roman, Chris Minkin, Shea O'Brien and Kenneth Funk to attend this meeting and state either their support of the zoning changes as written – or their willingness to support further study of each proposal.
Adrienne Rossi
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.