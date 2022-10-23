To your readers: Support your paper
My wife and I recently visited Traverse City. Both of us come from a long history of both working with national and international periodicals. We are residents of Santa Barbara, where the local paper, once a proud New York Times property, has been diminished to a four- to six-page travesty.
It was a thrill to open up a paper like the Record-Eagle and feel both the physical and intellectual presence of what a newspaper was – and can still be – to a community.
You remind me of what I have missed. Your local coverage is a rarity in these days of online clicks of irrelevance and misinformation. It is a pleasure I hope your readers appreciate and continue to support.
Big fans,
Richard and Cissy Ross
Santa Barbara, Calif.
