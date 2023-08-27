Right to (a good) life
Climate change is shrinking the habitable surface of our planet at a time when the human population has exploded from 2.5 billion in 1950 to 8.1 billion in 2023.
In the past 40 years, the planet has lost 33% of its arable land. That is, the land that is capable of food production for our ever-expanding population.
When increasing numbers of the world's wanted children are dying from disease and starvation, it may be appropriate to ask if there is room on our planet for the unplanned and unwanted children.
Regardless of the answer to that difficult question, we must accept the fact that abortion is becoming less of an option in the fight against our growing population crisis.
But, at the very least, we should provide a chance for the unwanted children to avoid the marginal quality of life provided by increasingly overcrowded foster homes.
So don't let the pre-natal children we have saved become the postnatal children we have abandoned. Adopt, as my wife and I have done.
Robert A. Ross
Petoskey
