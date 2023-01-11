Are words 'Right To Life' truly accurate?
I wonder what percentage of the post-natals produced by forced, full-term pregnancies (followed by failed attempts at adoption) are left to survive in increasingly overcrowded foster care facilities?
If the percentage is as high as I suspect, then an appropriate modification of the "Right To Life" button would be to change it to "Right to Life in A Foster Care Facility."
My wife and I have four bio-children, as well as an additional three children who were adopted.
Bob Ross
Pellston
