Angels in disguise
After spending two weeks in Munson hospital, one week in the Orthopedic Unit and one week in the Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Unit, I wanted to share my story about everyone who touched my heart during this traumatic time. Without exception, every person I met treated me with love, kindness and professional care. Never having spent two weeks in a hospital, I was quite honestly scared at the prospect.
I had to relearn how to walk and care for myself. The staff at MFB is top notch and our community should be so proud of these health care workers in our midst. Nobody wants to spend two weeks in a hospital, but I can say with all sincerity that every person I met not only helped me, they made me laugh and were never in a hurry even though each had several other patients for whom to care. They made me feel as though I was the most important one. My life is better for having met these professional caregivers. They will always be in my prayers because they are angels in disguise.
Joann Duff Rosi
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.