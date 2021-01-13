Will Bergman condemn incitement
Congressman Jack Bergman should be ashamed of his explanation for his vote in Congress to “demand an investigation into the 2020 election.”
He asks us, his constituents, to believe that he did not know that President Donald Trump's appointees — the attorney general and the heads of the FBI and the DHS — found no irregularities that would change the outcome of the presidential election. Did he not know that of the many lawsuits brought to question the election results, all have been dismissed or rejected as without merit?
Did he not know, as did the world, that the mob that invaded the Capitol had been incited to do so by the words and encouragement of both President Trump and Rudy Giuliani — “Let’s have trial by combat” — or that leaders of his party (McConnell, Graham and others) publicly acknowledged that there was no merit in the request for any “investigation into the 2020 election”?
We must not accept as credible the congressman’s assertion that he had a “belief” that there were “irregularities” that warranted an investigation. While quick to condemn those who stormed the Capitol building, does the congressman have the integrity to also condemn those whose words incited the mob?
Philip Rosi
Traverse City