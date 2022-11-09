People need to learn facts about Kratom
Kratom is an herb is sold in gas stations and "head" shops in Michigan. It is illegal in several states.
People who take this herb do not know that it uses the same receptors as opiates and creates the same problems with addiction. I am an R.N. at Munson and have witnessed the effects this “herb” has on newborns. It’s heartbreaking for the family – and to witness.
I would appreciate a strong move toward educating our local communities. The internet has an abundance of misinformation. I have asked one of our neonatologists and she would like to help educate the public. Munson also has someone working with the state who I’m sure could provide a wealth of information as well.
Mary Rosenberg,
Traverse City
