Line 5 provides all risk, no benefit
I treasure the beauty of northern Michigan as a place for recreation and to fill the soul.
The Line 5 pipeline, and ongoing talk of a new tunnel, put that beauty, along with a critical economic engine and source of clean drinking water, at risk for all Michiganders.
Residents of our state take all the risk and enjoy very few benefits from this pipeline that acts primarily as a pass through for oil in the pipeline to get to markets in Canada.
I applaud Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s to revoke the easement and begin the process of shutting down the pipeline. Without the pipeline coming out of the water, it’s only a matter of time before an environmental catastrophe — that we can’t afford — occurs.
Phil Roos
CEO of Great Lakes Growth Works
Board member for National Wildlife Federation, Michigan League of Conservation Voters and the Michigan Wolfpack