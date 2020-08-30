Tension continues on the road
I was a bit annoyed when I read Stephen Lewis’s column, “The rules of Center Road.” Relations between motorists and cyclists in Traverse City are tense, and in my opinion the column only adds to that tension. Hostile motorists put cyclists’ safety at risk. I was especially frustrated by Mr. Lewis’s complaint that the cyclists were behaving irresponsibly by riding two abreast, which is legally within their rights to do.
However, thanks to a discussion on the Record-Eagle’s Facebook page, I dug into Michigan’s laws for cyclists on the road. I found that they’re unclear and ambiguous, which might be part of the problem. For example, the law says that when riding slower than traffic, cyclists must ride as far to the right as is “practicable.” It also says they can ride two abreast. Does that mean they should ride single-file, in order to be farther to the right? Or that they should be as far right as possible, while riding two abreast?
Clarifying the law could both answer drivers’ complaints and better protect cyclists. I would love to see the Record-Eagle investigating the issues with our cycling laws, rather than simply vilifying cyclists.
Matt Roney
Traverse City
Commented
