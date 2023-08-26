Here's a way to foster community spirit
I wish to extend heartfelt thanks from the Slabtown Neighborhood Association for the robust turnout at our 2023 annual beach party in Traverse City. With more than 40 attendees, the ambiance was vibrant and communal. The perfect weather set the stage, and the aroma of hot dogs grilling added to our end-of-summer celebration.
This gathering not only showcased our tight-knit community spirit, but also served as a reminder of the shared joys we experience together. A big thank you to everyone who contributed their time and resources.
We hope our event serves as inspiration for other neighborhoods to foster their own community spirit. Getting involved locally not only strengthens bonds, but enriches our shared experiences. Let's make every neighborhood in Traverse City as vibrant as Slabtown.
Check out the Traverse City Government website to find your neighborhood association: www.traversecitymi.gov/community/residents/neighborhood-associations/neighborhood-associations.html.
Merek Roman
Traverse City
Vice president of the Slabtown Neighborhood Association
