Define socialist
I'm responding to Carole Underwood's Jan. 31 defense of all things Trump.
Grand Traverse County Commissioner Ron Clous' chilling response to a citizen's reasonable comments on the Proud Boys, while only a livestreamed picture, is easily a picture worth a thousand words. Next time you have a disagreement with someone and he shows a gun, I suggest easing off and not a showdown gun draw.
You attack Joe Biden because he talks unity. Donald Trump fired anyone who disagreed with him or as a seventh grade bully he called people names and publicly demeaned them.
You attack Biden's "socialist agenda" without specifics. Social Security helps the aged and disabled avoid poverty. Medicare and Medicaid help keep citizens healthy and from catastrophic medical bills. I guess you and your parents, your family and friends do not/would not accept these social benefits.
Protecting the environment is unquestionable and, I mean, really, for your living would you rather be making solar panels or mining coal?
If in our later years we have protections from poverty, if our health is protected from devastation, if the very land we live on is protected from chemical and petrol ruin, and it's called socialism, then I am a socialist.
Edward Rom
Traverse City