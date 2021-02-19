Put a price on carbon
The Pale Blue Dot, an iconic photograph taken 6 billion kilometers away from our home planet on Feb. 14, 1990 by the Voyager 1 space probe. On the anniversary of it’s capture, I was reminded that Earth is the only home we have in the entire universe. The historic image encapsulates the importance of our one and only planet, shared by billions of human inhabitants, animals, plants, living and non-living matter. All connected, all impacted by human activities.
Our home is in crisis, climate change is quickly destroying our only life-sustaining spaceship. Rather than let this scare me, I choose to remember that human actions have caused these catastrophic climate changes and human actions will reverse them.
We need Congress to act on climate change by including a carbon fee and dividend in the solution! This is the fastest way to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. To solve climate change, Congress needs to work with members from across the political spectrum to build a thriving green economy which benefits all Americans and every inhabitant of this planet. I call on Rep. Jack Bergman, Sen. Gary Peters and Sen. Debbie Stabenow to support putting a price on carbon and protecting our only livable planet.
Liv Rollinger
Traverse City