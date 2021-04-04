No-fault law needs fix
My husband is an auto accident survivor, and his access to needed rehabilitation care will be severely impacted starting July 1 of this year.
The 2019 Auto No-Fault reform included an unintended consequence that will devastate the post-acute care industry in Michigan, limiting access to care for thousands of accident victims and leading to job losses across the state.
House Bill 4486 offers a narrow fix to the new auto insurance law by establishing a fair fee schedule for all providers, instead of putting an arbitrary 45 percent cut on all services by providers. This will keep them in business, ensuring that accident victims continue to get the care they need and deserve.
The Michigan Legislature must act quickly to pass this much-needed legislation. Appropriate and specialized care for thousands of individuals and families throughout the state depends on it. Those in need cannot afford a “wait-and-see” approach on this.
Laura Rogers
Okemos