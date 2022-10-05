Vote ‘no’ on Proposition 1
What kind of city is Traverse City, and what do we, the residents and taxpayers, want it to be?
As a longtime resident, I always thought the elected officials worked for the citizens.
A voter initiative to allow the city to limit the height of buildings was overwhelmingly passed, but now the city commission is bowing to developers who want to go higher.
Taller buildings are unfriendly, impede airflow and block visibility. They are a big killer of birds, especially at migration time, and we are on their pathway.
Tell the city commission to listen to those who live here by voting “no” on Proposition 1.
Ann Rogers
Traverse City
