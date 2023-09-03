There they go again
If you want more sprawl and more traffic, the Grand Traverse County Road Commission has the answer: Another bridge across the Boardman/Ottaway River to open lands to more development.
Not only would this proposed project cost more than $3 million, it would be perpetuating air and water pollution and desecrate the Boardman Valley that is so precious for our mental and physical health.
It is a fact that you can’t build your way out of congestion. And now, with the climate breakdown, we need to be taming traffic, not increasing it.
Repairing roads with less toxic materials, replacing culverts to protect wetlands and encouraging other modes of transportation would help. It used to be you could walk to a local grocery and, soon, that will be imperative again.
What happened recently in Macomb and Wayne counties can happen here. Unpredictable weather there caused by a changing climate brought wind, flooding and baseball-sized hail causing power outages to thousands. Working to make our communities more sustainable and resilient is critical. Are we prepared? I think not.
Please join me in letting the Road Commission know your concerns about the future.
Ann Rogers
Traverse City
