Restore broken trust
Whatever has happened to representative government?
It is a sad day when public officials don’t trust the people they represent, and the people don’t trust their government. Trust is defined by the Webster Dictionary as “total confidence in the integrity, ability and good character of another.” When the Traverse City Commission decided to bypass a vote of the people on changing the fundamental character of the Boardman/Ottoway River, they did it because they didn’t trust the voters.
And why not? Is it because they never consulted Traverse City residents on the FishPass proposal, and the cutting of venerable old trees on parkland? Of course it is. The decision was made by the Commission, and then the so-called “hearings” were held to justify it. Afterward, they were merely letting the public rearrange the deck chairs on the Titanic. There never was a total EIS (Environmental Impact Statement) done. We don’t even know who will be responsible for any liabilities in the future.
This project would be major change in the character of the Boardman/Ottoway. It is also governmental over-reach in deciding major projects that should go to a vote of the people.
Trust has been broken.
Ann Rogers
Traverse City