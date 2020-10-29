Prayer works
Patriots sick of being silenced and of seeing our country and history looted and burned are uniting against continuous oppression. We’re of every age, skin color, faith and political ideology — citizens, dreamers and peaceful protesters. Immigrants didn’t sacrifice to come to the America that the anarchists are trying to force down our throats. They came to escape that in their own countries.
We honor our Constitution, the flag, our military and police without apology. We’re for rule of law and equal justice. We’re daring to speak, and we pray shamelessly that our democratic republic will prevail in 2021 and socialism will not.
Linda Rogers
Williamsburg
