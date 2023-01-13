It’s time to pay attention
Do you really care about the future of the earth?
Do you care about the future for your children and grandchildren?
Are you really paying attention?
With billion-dollar weather disasters happening every 18 days in the U.S., we cannot afford to ignore the problems in our own backyard. It is better to plan ahead and be proactive.
In Traverse City, we have infrastructure disasters waiting to happen, including a waste-water pipe that is badly in need of replacement and storm sewers that still empty into the Bay. There is nothing more important to our health and economy than our Bay.
Since 1947, The Global Footprint Network has measured the resources needed for human use. Every year they publish an “Overshoot Day” to designate the date of that year when global use of resources exceeds the sustainable supply for the entire 365 days. In 2022, the date was July 28. Everything used after that was an “overshoot” on the earth’s resources.
That should be a wake-up call to get our house in order, fix what is needed for survival, change codes to streamline needs, embrace green renewable energy and plan for a more viable future.
Ann Rogers
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.