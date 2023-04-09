It's time to plan for future Traverse City
With Traverse City government about to have many changes, now is a good time for the City Commission to take back control.
Remember the Traverse City Record-Eagle article of March 2 that highlighted the fact that ”Small coastal towns 'don’t want to be Traverse City' "? They realize the importance of their natural surroundings, and I applaud them!
After living here and paying taxes for 50 years, I have seen my taxes go for perks for developers and tourists. The result is boxy, boring buildings, pricey condos, and more rude traffic, while ignoring our natural environment.
Taxes go up so that many can’t afford to live here. And families in many areas can’t let their children run freely as many of us did in our childhood.
As master planning goes forward, how about involving all who live here?
How about supporting neighborhoods and giving high priority to projects that protect our water, air, trees and parks?
And, above all else, how about planning for the resilience needed as the climate becomes more unstable?
Ann Rogers
Traverse City
