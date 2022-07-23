Earth Overshoot Day is July 28
Have you heard about “Overshoot Day”? Scientists and the Global Footprint Network started it in 1987. It is the calculated calendar date for every country when consumption exceeds the Earth’s capacity to regenerate those resources needed for survival. Every country has a different date.
The world first went into Overshoot in the 1970s; in 2018 it was Aug. 18, and this year it is July 28. This is the date that all the peoples of the Earth have used all the biological resources the Earth can regenerate in that year, plus an accumulation of waste (mostly CO2).
The U.S. record is much worse: we overshot on March 3 this year. Think about it. Food, fresh water, healthy soils, forests and clean air are all at risk from the climate crisis and overshoot. What are we leaving for our children and the children of all species?
You can access your own consumption and find further information on the overshoot website: www.overshootday.org.
Ann Rogers
Traverse City
