Pay attention to what's happening around us
If you have traveled the freeways lately, I hope you have noticed the uptick in dangerous aggressive driving of both cars and trucks.
Perhaps you also noticed the homogenization of American cities and suburbs. The proliferation of storage units, travel-trailer sellers, billboards and the same franchise stores selling the same stuff, including unhealthy foods sold everywhere.
Is this what we want Michigan to mimic?
Traverse City and Grand Traverse County are fast getting there with all the boxy boring buildings, and little regard for all the mature trees getting cut. Out-of-control traffic is getting worse. The welcome signs are out to anyone with money, and unfettered capitalism is gobbling up precious farms and forests.
And housing is overpriced.
More concrete, more hard surfaces, more traffic, more noise, more heat and more pollution mean more health problems, both mental and physical.
Just don’t forget the biggest threat of all: Climate breakdown. It demands action now.
Only when we realize the importance of the natural world to our very existence will we design, protect and build for the resiliency needed in our fast-changing world.
Ann Rogers
Traverse City
