How to kill trust in government
Put as little as possible in public notices and minutes of meetings. Keep the public in the dark. Make big spending decisions when no one can show up to comment.
Make changes in zoning to benefit developers at the expense of homeowners. Allow variances for intrusion on waterways or wetlands, and ignore dissent and science. Ignore written comments when they don’t conform to pre-determined decisions.
Grant Brownfield monies and tax breaks to developers, but not to resident taxpayers. Use tax money for consultants and not what they were voted for. Put profits above people’s health.
Ignore planning for a future that would utilize less public money and less fossil fuels. Carry on as if there is no such thing as the climate crisis.
If this is what you wanted, you have succeeded.
Ann Rogers
Traverse City