Development as destruction
Traverse City has three levels of local government: Grand Traverse County Commission, the Traverse City Commission and the DDA (Downtown Development Authority). Are their goals all the same? They seem to conflict. Actually, have the taxpayers ever been told what their goals are? Added to that, have the taxpayers ever been asked what their goals should be?
It seems the only goal today is to develop every square inch of land, and crowd in as many people as possible. What about carrying capacity? What ever happened to concern for all the support systems that we cannot live without?
Preserving our water in all its forms and protecting our air, farms and forests, is not just an economic benefit; it is a total necessity for the health of all of us, including the inhabitants of those ecosystems. Creating an action plan to deal with the climate crisis is also critical.
There is no such thing as sustainable growth. To be sustainable we need to measure every decision against what it does to the environmental systems that sustain us.
If we destroy them, we destroy ourselves.
Ann Rogers
Traverse City
