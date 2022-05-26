Plant, or hug, a tree
It was with pleasure and hope that I read the column on favorite trees by Allison Batdorff in the May 22 Record-Eagle. My favorite when I was a child was a maple tree in our yard that robins nested in every year.
Trees are so critical to our city and our Earth, and not just for their beauty. They capture CO2 and give us the oxygen we need to survive. They soften road noise and provide shade. They also provide habitat for birds and other animals and protect from erosion.
Traverse City has a tree ordinance, but I don’t know if anyone knows about it or enforces it. Perhaps a copy should go out to every household and business informing them of what is needed to protect and enhance our city trees.
It has been estimated that a single mature tree saves hundreds of dollars in the services they provide.
We would do well to heed the advice of an old Cree proverb that says, “Only when the last tree has died, and the last river has been poisoned, and the last fish has been caught will we realize we cannot eat money.”
Now go out and plant a tree! If you don’t have the space, at least hug one.
Ann Rogers
Traverse City
