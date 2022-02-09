Consult residents first
“Nothing about us without us.”
While this is the mantra for persons with disabilities, it must also apply to changes and major purchases being considered by the Michigan Department of Transportation, the Downtown Development Authority, Grand Traverse County, townships and the Traverse City Commission. These groups are supposed to represent us, so why don’t they start with our concerns and needs?
Paying big money for consultants would be better spent on surveys and Zoom meetings with the residents or outdoors when possible because after all, who knows the city better than the people who live here?
Those closest to the problem are the ones who should be consulted for solutions.
Those who have to live with the results of any study are the ones who should be part of coming up with any and all solutions to be considered. This should happen before anyone who doesn’t live here gets to tell us what we need.
Putting residents at the start of any new project should be the mantra for building community, gathering ideas, planning and working together to solve problems.
Who knows what creative ideas may be forthcoming, or what pressing problems may be addressed?
Above all else, trust will be built between government and citizens.
Ann Rogers
Traverse City