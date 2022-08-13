What drug pricing reform means for me
In the final years of my husband’s life, we depleted our retirement savings to afford the $1,000 monthly copays for his life-sustaining medications. Since turning 65 last year and qualifying for Medicare, I now face the impossible decision: purchase my prescriptions or purchase food.
I live with rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis. It primarily affects my hands, making it difficult for me to hold objects, which impedes even the simplest of tasks. The injections that keep my symptoms at bay are pricey, so much so, I sometimes go without and have changed prescriptions three times in search of a lower copay.
Fortunately, Democrats in Congress have delivered for seniors facing high drug prices and passed the Inflation Reduction Act allowing Medicare to negotiate lower drug prices and capping annual out-of-pocket spending at $2,000.
With Medicare drug pricing reform, I won’t have to put off purchasing my medications in order to afford my heating bill in the winter or cut down on weekly groceries.
DeAnn Roesner
Alpena
